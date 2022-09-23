ALLENTOWN, Pa. - First responders in Allentown received a special thank-you Friday for all the hard work they do for the city.

They got a free lunch at the annual First Responder Appreciation Lunch.

It's put on every year by Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home for local police, firefighters, EMS workers, and 911 dispatchers.

They helped themselves to sandwiches and other food provided by Stravino's Italian Market.

"We give them some appreciation for what they do. I know they can't often socialize with each other. This gives them a chance to sit down and talk," said Nicos Elias, the owner of the funeral home.

This is the 7th year for the lunch.

Elias says it started out as a food truck and has gotten more popular each year.