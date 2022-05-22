PALMER TWP., Pa. - Police and firefighters were forced to battle flames with fire extinguishers to rescue a man from a burning car Saturday night.
Police say they were called out to a head-on collision between two cars on Main Street near Vanburen Road at about 9:30 p.m. By the time members of the police and fire departments arrived on the scene, one car was on fire with an unconscious man trapped inside.
Because no fire trucks had reached the site of the crash yet, police say, some of the responders had to use the fire extinguishers they had in their vehicles to hold back the flames while others manually forced the driver's door open to pull him from the burning wreck.
The unconscious driver was taken to the local trauma center and in critical condition, police said, while the other driver was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries and has since been released.
One police officer and one firefighter were taken to the hospital for the inhalation of smoke and fire extinguisher chemicals and were later released. Three more officers and a firefighter were also treated at the scene for smoke and chemical inhalation.
Palmer Township police are investigating the crash, and ask anyone who may have witnessed it to call them at (610) 253-5844