A Lehigh County man says he's grateful to first responders who went above and beyond.
Their work saved his home and, more importantly, his furry friend.
Chad Waelchli was in the car heading to work in Philadelphia on Monday morning when he got a call from his sister. She lives next door to him, and she told him his home was on fire.
A good Samaritan, Julius Ring, who was working on the neighborhood's community mailboxes with his dad, saw the smoke and called 911.
Within four minutes, Fogelsville fire company showed up. Upper Macungie police and fire were next on scene.
The fire started in the kitchen, and crews were able to contain it to that room. It was under control in about 20 minutes, but there was a lot of smoke and water damage.
As firefighters were working, Chad's sister realized his rescue pup, Miesha, was trapped inside the house. She and her husband tried to get into the house to get the dog out, but firefighters stopped them.
Firefighter Karsten Finke, of Upper Macungie Township Fire Station 56, headed right in looking for Miesha. She was in Chad's bedroom, buried under a bunch of blankets.
He rescued her, and Miesha was given oxygen on scene before being rushed to Eastern Pennsylvania Veterinary Medical Center, where she received 30 hours of oxygen therapy.
Now, she's recovering nicely.
Chad says he was overwhelmed by the the courageous and selfless acts that saved his pup's life.
He asks anyone moved by the story to consider donating to local first responders on Miesha's behalf.