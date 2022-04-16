April is Autism Awareness Month. Approximately 1 in 44 Children across the U.S. are diagnosed each year.
According to AutismSpeaks.org, that's 1 in 27 boys, and 1 in 116 girls.
Autism affects families across the nation, including the Katana's, right here in the Lehigh Valley.
"I think it's really important that people are aware of it," said Catherine Katana.
Catherine's 4-year-old son A.J. has low functioning autism, meaning he can't speak, or express certain things that he needs, like other kids his age.
"We live a little bit different," said Katana.
One thing he can do, is show his excitement for first responders.
"He loves fire trucks, anything from police, firetrucks, rescue, everything," said Katana. "With his autism, you know he likes it because he flaps his arms."
That gave Chief Nick Marlowe with the Han-Le-Co Fire Company an idea.
First responders from different stations in the Lehigh Valley came together Saturday, giving A.J. the opportunity to see the trucks in one spot, and see how loved he is by everyone.
"I thought it was appropriate to do this for them, because he's all into emergency vehicles, police cars, vehicles, stuff like that," said Chief Nick Marlowe.
"How we all came together in a short notice, is pretty amazing," he continued.
Catherine says this surprise, meant the world to her.
"I think it's amazing, I'm overwhelmed, and overjoyed that we were thought of, that my family was even thought of," said Katana.