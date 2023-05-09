Northampton County wants to give first-time homebuyers an extra financial boost.

The county will now give $10,000 to eligible residents to help with down payments and closing costs. That amount was originally $5,000.

The money is a loan, but for each year the homeowner stays in the home, 20% of the loan will be forgiven, according to the county's website.

It's part of the county's first-time homebuyer program.

There are a few caveats, though.

To be eligible, you have to be a first-time homebuyer or have not owned a home for at least three years.

Annual household income also can't exceed 80% of the median income of the Lehigh Valley.