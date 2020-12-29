If you're one of those people who happens to watch local real estate, whether it be out of sheer curiosity, a touch of nosiness, or you're actively looking to buy a home, you may have noticed something about local home prices-they're high.
"I've been doing this for quite some time, I don't recall since the I-78 boom in late 80s, early 90s, such an appreciation rate," said Jack Gross, President of Greater Lehigh Valley REALTORS.
Gross said the area's year-to-year local median sales price jumped 19 percent, comparing November 2019 to November 2020.
"It's great if you're a seller, it's really tough if you're a buyer," Gross said.
It was really tough for Maribel Lopez, who started looking to buy a home in July. She was a first-time hombuyer. She was excited about the prospects of owning her first home, but excitement eventually transitioned to frustration.
"I was getting tired and about to throw in the towel," Lopez said. "The struggle was getting real, but I finally got something."
It took Lopez nearly seven months to find a home. She put in about ten offers before an offer was accepted.
"It was a bidding war out there," Lopez said.
Gross said first-time homebuyers especially are having trouble. They're often up against cash offers, sometimes coming in from people moving out of the big cities.
Inventory is also low.
"In this market, we're seeing it frequently. People just to get the house, are doing whatever they can, if they have to pay five percent over list, or ten percent even over appraisal value, they'll do it, just to get it," Gross said.
Homes are also selling fast. This time last year, the average home was on the market for 34 days. Now the average is about 20 days.
"A normal market, is 30 to 60 days on market," Gross said.
For all those reasons, Gross said he's actually recommended close friends of his looking to downsize, to consider selling their home now and rent for the time being.
"Because we don't know what the market's going to be like in a year, and he'll do great on his sale, and equity in his sale," Gross said.