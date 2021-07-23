AKRON, Ohio – One year ago, during its 2020 second quarter earnings report, Charles Jones, chief executive officer of FirstEnergy Corp, denied the company’s involvement in a bribery and racketeering scandal. First Energy Corp. is the parent company of Met-Ed and Jersey Central Power and Light.
As reported then by USA TODAY NETWORK Ohio, the scandal related to Ohio House Bill 6, a $1 billion bailout of two nuclear energy plants formerly owned by First Energy’s then bankrupt subsidiary, First Energy Solutions.
Fast-forward to today’s 2021 second quarter earnings report and webcast with stock analysts.
Jones was fired earlier and replaced by Steven Strah as president and CEO. And Strah was reporting on the 3-year Deferred Prosecution Agreement (DPA), reached Thursday with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio.
The agreement includes a $230 million fine, which will be paid with cash on hand, and admission to the single charge of honest services wire fraud, which eventually will be dismissed provided FirstEnergy abides by all terms of the agreement. Also, the company agreed to provide regular reports to the government regarding its compliance program and internal controls and policies.
FirstEnergy said that it has begun to implement several other steps to help it move forward as a stronger, integrity-bound organization. The company has added new members to its management leadership team and its board of directors. Also, it updated its internal Code of Business Conduct and initiated town hall meetings with employees to discuss compliance, ethics and integrity at FirstEnergy and the importance of building a culture of trust.
FirstEnergy’s stock price rose over 4% after the agreement announcement.
Although Strah was not implicated in the scandal, it fell to him to deliver the company’s “mea culpa.” He told the analysts, “This is a humbling moment but a positive step as we seek to build a ‘best-in-class’ compliance program.”
Of course, the analysts should have been pleased that FirstEnergy achieved positive financial results that were mostly toward the high end of guidance.
Financial Results
FirstEnergy reported second quarter 2021 GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) earnings of $58 million, or $0.11 per basic and diluted share of common stock, on revenue of $2.6 billion. In the second quarter of 2020, the company reported GAAP earnings of $309 million, or $0.57 per basic and diluted share of common stock, on revenue of $2.5 billion.
GAAP results for the second quarter of 2021 include the $230 million charge related to the company's DPA to resolve the Department of Justice investigation.
Operating (non-GAAP) earnings were $0.59 for the second quarter of 2021, above the top end of the company's guidance range. In the second quarter of 2020 operating (non-GAAP) earnings were $0.57 per share.
"In addition to our strong performance, we are making substantial progress to transform FirstEnergy and deliver long-term value to all stakeholders," said Strah. "We remain focused on executing on our strategies and building positive momentum across our company."
For the first half of 2021, FirstEnergy reported GAAP earnings of $393 million, or $0.72 per basic and diluted share of common stock, on revenue of $5.3 billion. This compares to GAAP earnings of $383 million, or $0.71 per basic and diluted share of common stock, on revenue of $5.2 billion in the first half of 2020.
Operating (non-GAAP) earnings for the first half of 2021 were $1.28 per share, compared to $1.23 per share in the first half of 2020. Results for the first half of 2021 as compared to the same period of last year reflect higher revenues from capital investment programs and implementation of new customer rates, the impact of higher weather-related demand and lower expenses.
For the third quarter of 2021, FirstEnergy is providing a GAAP and operating (non-GAAP) forecast range of $380 million to $435 million, or $0.70 to $0.80 per share based on 544 million shares outstanding.
The company updated its full-year 2021 GAAP earnings forecast range to $1.0 billion to $1.110 billion, or $1.84 to $2.04 per share. It reaffirmed its full-year 2021 operating (non-GAAP) earnings guidance of $2.40 to $2.60 per share, with expectations to be in the top half of that range.
Segment Results
In FirstEnergy's Regulated Distribution business, second quarter 2021 operating results benefited from higher revenues related to capital investment programs in Ohio and Pennsylvania, the implementation of the base distribution rate case in New Jersey, and lower expenses. These factors were offset by the absence of lost distribution revenues in Ohio and higher interest expense compared to the second quarter of 2020.
The company reported total distribution deliveries increased 5.3% compared to the second quarter of 2020, when many pandemic-related restrictions were in full effect. Residential sales decreased 3.3% compared to the second quarter of 2020, while Commercial deliveries increased 9.8%, and sales to industrial customers increased 11.4%, primarily reflecting a return to more normal activity.
In the Regulated Transmission business, second quarter 2021 operating results increased over the second quarter of 2020 primarily due to the impact of the company's investments in its “Energizing the Future” transmission program, partially offset by higher interest expense.
In the Corporate/Other segment, second quarter 2021 operating results declined as compared to last year, reflecting the absence of tax benefits recognized in the second quarter of 2020.
Headquartered in Akron, Ohio, FirstEnergy (NYSE: FE) includes one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, more than 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions, and a diverse generating fleet with a total capacity of more than 16,000 megawatts.
FirstEnergy’s 10 regulated distribution companies serve 6 million customers in the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Stretching from the Ohio-Indiana border to the New Jersey shore, the companies operate an infrastructure of more than 269,000 miles of distribution lines.