FirstEnergy, the parent company of Met Ed, Jersey Central Power and Light, and eight other regulated distribution companies in the Mid-West and Mid-Atlantic regions, held its 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders Wednesday morning.

Board Chair, Interim President, and Chief Executive Officer John W. Somerhalder told shareholders that FirstEnergy is making progress on its plans to drive long-term success and create sustainable value for all its stakeholders.

"Over the last two years, we've taken critical steps to transform FirstEnergy into a more innovative, efficient and forward-thinking company. And we're fostering a culture that will drive continued progress toward becoming a premier electric utility," he said.

FirstEnergy appears to have moved back to smooth, steady operations after several years of turmoil, including federal lawsuits and management shakeups.

Somerhalder noted that the latter problem has been addressed. He told shareholders, "We have a clear plan to meet our goals, and in Brian Tierney we have the right person to lead our company into the future. When he joins us as president and CEO on June 1, he will hit the ground running to advance our strategy and build on the strong foundation we have in place today."

Somerhalder went on to say that Tierney is a highly respected executive with vast experience in the industry and a proven record of driving results. He said Tierney’s unique blend of operational, financial, and strategic skills are very well aligned with FirstEnergy’s goals.

“The company's strategy,” said Somerhalder, “is comprised of three pillars: a strong foundation, a customer focus, and investments that enable the transition to a clean and resilient energy future.”

Somerhalder stressed that performance excellence and accountability to stakeholders are fundamental to building a “strong foundation.” The interim CEO touted the progress the company has made to improve its financial position. In 2022, he said overall debt was reduced by nearly $3 billion, which lowered holding company debt as a percentage of total debt to 24%.

The agreement to sell an additional 30% interest in FirstEnergy Transmission to Brookfield Super-Core Infrastructure Partners, Somerhalder pointed out, was an exciting milestone in the company’s progress. The $3.5 billion transaction, expected to close in early 2024, is expected to deliver highly attractive and efficient equity financing. FirstEnergy anticipates a nearly $1 billion increase in its 2024 and 2025 capital investment plans and further improvements in its credit metrics and balance sheet.

FirstEnergy’s “strong foundation,” according to Somerhalder, is also supported by a cultural transformation anchored by the company’s commitment to helping employees more naturally integrate ethics and integrity into their daily business practices.

“Our ongoing commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion,” Somerhalder told shareholders, "remains essential to our cultural transformation. We’re proud to be recognized locally and nationally for our DEI workforce and culture.

“Our customer focus,” he continued,” is centered on exceeding our customers’ expectations. Now more than ever, we’re using customer insights to make smarter, more sustainable investments to fulfill our customers’ energy needs and provide them with best-in-class service.”

Somerhalder cited technology investments and process improvements designed to make it easier for customers to do business with FirstEnergy and to make informed decisions about their energy needs. In addition to creating easier-to-understand bills, FirstEnergy is adding more online resources relating to bill assistance, energy conservation, and shopping for generation suppliers.

Somerhalder said the company remains committed to FirstEnergy’s climate strategy and its goal to achieve carbon neutrality for its Scope 1 emissions by 2050. Published in 2022, FirstEnergy’s updated Climate Report details steps it’s taking to address climate change, achieve carbon reductions, and create a cleaner, greener future for the communities it serves.

In conclusion, Somerhalder told shareholders, “We’re poised to leverage our many strengths, from the cultural transformation that has taken place to our diverse assets and talented employees who are making the company stronger with their drive, passion and ingenuity."

Preliminary Voting Results

FirstEnergy also announced preliminary voting results from its 2023 Annual Meeting. Shareholders reelected 10 directors to new one-year terms on the company's Board and ratified the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the company's independent registered public accounting firm for 2023.

Jesse A. Lynn, general counsel of Icahn Enterprises, L.P., chose not to stand for re-election to the board. Lynn's decision not to stand for re-election was due to a desire to reduce his number of board commitments and was not due to any disagreements with FirstEnergy's operations, policies or procedures.

Following the Annual Meeting, Tierney was appointed to the FirstEnergy Board of Directors effective June 1, 2023.

Shareholders approved, on an advisory basis, named executive officer compensation and an annual frequency for future advisory votes to approve named executive officer compensation.

Based on preliminary results, a management proposal to reduce the percentage of shares required to call a special meeting of shareholders received the requisite vote.

Preliminary results indicate shareholders did not approve a shareholder proposal related to termination pay and did not approve a shareholder proposal seeking to establish a new board committee on decarbonization risks.

All preliminary voting results are subject to final certification and will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on a Form 8-K.

On March 27, FirstEnergy announced Tierney's appointment as president and chief executive officer, also effective June 1.

About FirstEnergy

Headquartered in Akron, Ohio, FirstEnergy (NYSE: FE) includes one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, more than 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions, and a diverse generating fleet with a total capacity of more than 16,000 megawatts.

FirstEnergy’s 10 regulated distribution companies form one of the nation’s largest investor-owned electric systems, based on serving 6 million customers in the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions.