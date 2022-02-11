AKRON, Ohio – FirstEnergy, the parent company of Met Ed, Jersey Central Power and Light and 8 other regulated distribution companies in the Mid-West and Mid-Atlantic regions, announced fourth quarter and full year 2021 increases in revenue and earnings.
However, the primary focus of FirstEnergy's president and chief executive officer Steven E. Strah’s comments to investment analysts was the transformational efforts underway at the company.
FirstEnergy had to make big changes in response to its involvement in 2020 in a bribery and racketeering scandal that also implicated the Ohio Speaker of the House. To settle the case, the company reached a 3-year Deferred Prosecution Agreement with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio.
“This is a time of historic change for First Energy, change for the better,” Strah said.
The changes start at the very top.
Thursday, FirstEnergy announced that, in conjunction with the Special Litigation Committee of the Board of Directors, the company agreed to a settlement to resolve multiple shareholder lawsuits in Ohio. In addition to a payment to FirstEnergy of $180 million, less plaintiffs’ legal fees, paid by insurance, the settlement stipulates a series of corporate governance enhancements.
Among them are that 6 members of the Board who have served for 5 years or more will not stand for reelection at the 2022 annual shareholder meeting, and that a review of the current executive team will be conducted by a special Board committee.
FE Forward
Meanwhile, Strah and his management team have been putting together a number of strategic and operational initiatives under the banner of FE Forward and say they intend to transform the company inside and out.
“Our efforts in 2021 were the first step in a long journey to transform FirstEnergy into a more sustainable company centered on our core values and built for the long term,” Strah commented. He talked about building a culture where everyone in the company feels valued and understands the importance of doing what is right.
Steps taken to build the culture include building a more centralized and robust ethics and compliance program, creating multiple channels for incident reporting and thorough and objective processes to investigate and address incidents of misconduct, employee training, and ongoing commitment to a more diverse, equitable and inclusive work environment.
Recognizing the contributions of employees, Strah noted, “Through all of the tribulations over the past two years our employees have risen to the challenge and showed true character. They’ve delivered strong results while showing a passion for what they do and a passion for serving customers.
“I, along with the board and the entire management team, am dedicated to restoring their pride by building a company that is grounded in an unwavering culture of compliance, ethics, integrity and accountability at every level.”
Strah discussed a key operational change wherein the company will use a five-state operating model with centrally driven best practices and processes rather than each transmission company working separately. The company will use data and analytics to drive better decisions around its assets, sourcing and inventory. To lead these efforts Strah announced the hiring of a new Chief Information Officer, Steve Fortune, formerly Group Chief Information Officer at BP (British Petroleum).
Financial Results
FirstEnergy reported full-year 2021 GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) earnings of $1.3 billion, or $2.35 per basic and diluted share of common stock, on revenue of $11.1 billion. In 2020, the company reported GAAP earnings of $1.1 billion, or $1.99 per basic and diluted share of common stock, on revenue of $10.8 billion.
Operating (non-GAAP) earnings were $2.60 per share in 2021, compared to $2.39 per share in 2020. FirstEnergy attributes this approximately 9% increase to its capital investment strategy in its regulated businesses.
GAAP earnings were $427 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, or $0.77 per basic and diluted share of common stock, on revenue of $2.7 billion. In the fourth quarter of 2020, the company reported GAAP earnings of $242 million, or $0.45 per basic and diluted share of common stock, on revenue of $2.5 billion.
Operating (non-GAAP) earnings for the fourth quarter of 2021 were $0.51 per share, compared to $0.32 per share in the fourth quarter of 2020.
Full-Year 2021 Segment Results
In the Distribution business, operating earnings increased for the full year of 2021 compared to 2020, primarily due to higher customer demand, revenues from the implementation of new base rates and capital investments programs, and lower operating expenses.
Total distribution deliveries in 2021 increased 2.4% compared to 2020, primarily reflecting higher weather-related usage as well as economic recovery in the commercial and industrial sector. Residential sales increased 1.2%, while commercial and industrial deliveries increased by 2.3% and 3.8% respectively. When adjusted for the impact of weather, total deliveries increased by 1.5% due to higher demand by commercial and industrial customers, partially offset by a slight decrease in usage by residential customers.
In the Regulated Transmission business, full-year 2021 operating earnings benefited from continued rate base growth, but this was offset by higher interest expense, prior-year formula rate true-ups and other charges.
In the Corporate/Other segment, 2021 operating results improved compared to 2020 primarily due to lower corporate support expenses and higher discrete income tax benefits associated with claimed federal tax credits and resolution of certain federal tax matters, partially offset by higher interest expense.
Guidance
"I am very excited about our company's future," Strah said in a statement. "Our strategic plan reflects sustainable investments in our regulated businesses to strengthen the grid and lead the energy transition. This includes a capital investment program of approximately $3.3 billion in 2022 – a 15% increase compared to 2021 – with approximately 70% of those investments recovered through formula rates.
FirstEnergy updated its full year 2022 GAAP earnings guidance range to $1.375 billion to $1.490 billion, or $2.41 to $2.61 per share, and affirmed its full-year 2022 operating (non-GAAP) earnings guidance range of $1.315 billion to $1.430 billion, or $2.30 to $2.50 per share based on 571 million shares outstanding. The guidance includes the comprehensive settlement in Ohio to refund over $300 million to customers.
For the first quarter of 2022, FirstEnergy expects GAAP earnings in the range of $285 million to $345 million, or $0.50 to $0.60 per share, and operating (non-GAAP) earnings of $0.55 to $0.65 per share.
“Strategic financing will address all our equity needs,” Strah also told the analysts. In November, First Energy secured $3.4 billion in equity financing transactions: $1 billion from Blackstone Infrastructural Partners for 25.6 million shares of common stock at $39.08 per share, and $2.4 billion from Brookfield Super-Core Infrastructure Partners for a 19.9% minority interest in the company. First Energy expects to nominate a director candidate recommended by Blackstone to join its Board at the 2022 shareholders meeting.
