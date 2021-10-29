“Our company has faced considerable uncertainty in the last 18 months,” Steven E. Strah, FirstEnergy president and chief executive officer, told analysts during a webcast announcing third quarter 2021 results. “We’re very proud of our progress made in changing our culture and achieving our goals.”
Most results were up slightly in the quarter compared to 2020 results. FirstEnergy Corp. is the parent company of Met-Ed and Jersey Central Power and Light.
FirstEnergy was rocked last year by its involvement in a bribery and racketeering scandal also implicating the Ohio Speaker of the House. The company reached a 3-year Deferred Prosecution Agreement (DPA) with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio.
The agreement included a $230 million fine, and admission to the single charge of honest services wire fraud. Also, the company agreed to provide regular reports to the government regarding its compliance program and internal controls and policies.
Strah told the analysts the company was developing a “robust long-term pipeline to modernize our transmission capability network and to continue embracing renewables.” He continued, “We are focused on building a smarter electric grid and supporting the transition to a cleaner energy future.” He noted plentiful opportunities incorporating emerging smart technologies and a more advanced distribution platform.
“The company is working hard to upgrade its cash and credit facilities,” Jon Taylor, CFO added. To that end, in October, FirstEnergy restructured its revolving credit facilities from a two-facility to a six-facility model. Following the restructuring of the revolving credit facilities, Standard & Poor’s issued a one-notch upgrade to all applicable ratings of FirstEnergy’s 10 distribution utilities and three transmission operating companies.
In addition, the company said it is considering alternatives to raise equity capital and is currently engaged in a process to sell a minority interest in FirstEnergy Transmission, LLC.
FirstEnergy’s stock was up over 2% at Noon Friday, trading close to its 52-week high.
Third Quarter Results
In a release, Strah said: "Our strong operational performance and implementation of customer-focused strategies continue to produce solid results. Over the past 12 months we have made significant progress to resolve legacy issues, transform our culture and build a best-in-class ethics and compliance program. Our relentless focus in these areas resulted in remediation of the material weakness in internal controls associated with our tone at the top.”
FirstEnergy reported third quarter 2021 GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) earnings of $463 million, or $0.85 per basic and diluted share of common stock, on revenue of $3.1 billion. In the third quarter of 2020, the company reported GAAP earnings of $454 million, or $0.84 per basic and diluted share of common stock, on revenue of $3 billion.
Operating (non-GAAP) earnings for the third quarter of 2021 were $0.82 per share, exceeding the top end of the company's guidance range. In the third quarter of 2020, operating (non-GAAP) earnings were $0.84 per share.
The company updated its full-year 2021 GAAP earnings forecast range to $1.17 billion to $1.22 billion, or $2.14 to $2.24 per share, and raised and narrowed its full-year operating (non-GAAP) earnings guidance to $2.55 to $2.65 per share.
FIRST 9 MONTHS OF 2021
For the first nine months of 2021, FirstEnergy reported GAAP earnings of $856 million or $1.57 per basic and diluted share of common stock, on revenue of $8.5 billion. This compares to GAAP earnings of $837 million, or $1.54 per basic and diluted share of common stock, on revenue of $8.3 billion in the first nine months of 2020.
Operating earnings for the first nine months of 2021 were $2.10 per share, compared to $2.07 per share in the first nine months of 2020. The company said results for the first nine months of 2021 primarily reflect higher revenues from capital investment programs and the implementation of new rates, as well as the impact of higher weather-related demand and lower expenses compared to the same period in 2020.
Segment Results
In FirstEnergy's Regulated Distribution business, third quarter 2021 operating results benefited from the implementation of a base distribution rate case in New Jersey and lower expenses, but this was more than offset by the company’s relinquishment of controversial “decoupling” charges in Ohio and lost distribution revenues, higher interest expense and lower weather-related usage compared to the third quarter of 2020.
Total distribution deliveries increased 0.5% compared to the third quarter of 2020. Residential sales remain elevated compared to pre-pandemic levels but decreased 2.7% compared to the third quarter of 2020 due to lower weather-related demand. Commercial deliveries increased 2%, and sales to industrial customers increased 3.4% compared to the third quarter of 2020, reflecting a continued recovery from pandemic and recessionary conditions.
In the Regulated Transmission business, third quarter 2021 operating results benefited from a higher rate base associated with the company's ongoing investments in its “Energizing the Future” transmission program, but this was offset by higher interest expenses and formula rate increases associated with prior years.
In the Corporate/Other segment, third quarter 2021 operating results improved compared to the same period of 2020, primarily due to lower expenses.
Headquartered in Akron, Ohio, FirstEnergy (NYSE: FE) includes one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, more than 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions, and a diverse generating fleet with a total capacity of more than 16,000 megawatts.
FirstEnergy’s 10 regulated distribution companies form one of the nation’s largest investor-owned electric systems, based on serving 6 million customers in the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions.