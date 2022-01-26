ALLENTOWN, Pa. - ADP (Automatic Data Processing) stock was down 7.65% at 10 am today, while the S&P 500 was up 2%. What’s up?
ADP, with offices in Allentown, Scranton and Wayne, Pa. providing human capital management (HCM) solutions, met most analysts’ expectations and even raised its fiscal 2022 guidance for revenue and earnings per share.
The company saw revenue and earnings increases in its fiscal second quarter compared to the previous year. Its business segments continued a steady path of revenue and earnings growth that seems to never end.
ADP’s results are often looked at as a predictor of jobs growth. Could the market reaction be an indicator of disappointing employment growth ahead in the U.S. economy? Stay tuned.
Top management remains optimistic. “We maintained our momentum in sales, client satisfaction, and client retention during the quarter, reflecting the compelling value proposition ADP continues to provide to our clients during these challenging times," said Carlos Rodriguez, Chief Executive Officer, ADP, in a statement.
Compared to last year’s second quarter, revenues increased 9% to $4.0 billion. Net earnings increased 7% to $694 million, and adjusted net earnings increased 7% to $697 million.
Adjusted EBIT (Earnings Before Interest and Taxes) increased 10% to $930 million. Diluted EPS (Earnings Per Share) and adjusted diluted EPS increased 9% to $1.65.
Rodriguez continued, "As we shared at our recent Investor Day, we see significant opportunity to serve as a partner to employers across the globe, and we remain steadfast in our focus on the years ahead as we advance our products, invest in distribution, and work to make HR simpler for our large and growing base of clients."
Second Quarter Segment Results
Employer Services
Employer Services offers a comprehensive range of global HCM and Human Resources Outsourcing solutions. Compared to last year's second quarter, revenues increased 6% on a reported basis and 7% on an organic constant currency basis. Employer Services segment margin increased 40 basis points.
PEO Services
PEO Services (Professional Employer Organization) provides comprehensive employment administration outsourcing solutions. Compared to last year's second quarter PEO Services revenues increased 15%. Average worksite employees paid by PEO Services increased 16% to about 660,000 while segment margin decreased 10 basis points.
Included within the results of the segments above is Interest on Funds Held for Clients. Client funds are invested in accordance with ADP’s investment guidelines, and most of the investment portfolio is rated AAA/AA. Compared to last year's second quarter, Interest on funds held for clients increased 1% to $106 million. Average client funds balances increased 28% to $32.2 billion The average interest yield on client funds decreased 40 basis points to 1.3%
"Our revenue performance once again exceeded our expectations with particularly strong PEO results, and we were pleased to drive a slight margin increase even as we invested in our service and implementation organizations as we build a strong foundation for sustained future growth," said Don McGuire, Chief Financial Officer, ADP.
Fiscal 2022 Outlook
The company expects revenue growth of 8% to 9% with adjusted EBIT margin expansion of 50 to 75 basis points. Diluted EPS growth is expected to be 11% to 13% with adjusted diluted EPS growth of 12% to 14%
Employer Services revenue growth is projected to be about 6% with margin expansion of 75 to 100 basis points. New business bookings growth of 12% to 16% is projected but Employer Services client revenue retention is expected to decrease approximately 40 basis points. An increase in U.S. employees paid through ADP of 5% to 6% is anticipated.
PEO Services revenue growth is anticipated to be 13% to 15%. PEO Services margin is expected to decrease by 50 basis points to flat and average worksite employee count growth of 13% to 15% is projected.
Interest on funds held for clients is projected to be $440 to $450 million, based on anticipated growth in client funds balances of 18% to 20% and an average yield that is anticipated to decrease about 10 basis points to 1.4%. The total contribution from the client funds extended investment strategy is forecast to be $465 to $475 million.
ADP (Nasdaq: ADP) is a global technology company providing human capital management solutions including cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solutions that unite HR, payroll, talent, time, tax and benefits administration, as well as business outsourcing services, analytics and compliance expertise.