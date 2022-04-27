ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Fishing season is well underway, and so is the growth of a local police officer and veteran's bait business.
Fish, or Die. Bait Company is making a splash.
The man behind the magic is Taylor Magditch. He fights crime by day and works on his business by night.
"Chopping it up. We need to add heat stabilizer," Magditch said as he made bait. "Counting each drop."
The Lehigh Valley native has been a local police officer for seven years, and was in the Army Reserve for eight.
"Grew up hunting and fishing my entire life," said Magditch.
The 29-year-old is dad of two, with a third on the way. He's busy, to say the least, yet still happy to head to his home office after 12-hour shifts. It's an escape, where he molds his passions.
"This is the Stamp Act color," said Magditch about one of his baits.
Everything is named after some aspect of the American Revolution.
"King George's wig. People love that name," said Magditch. "Agent 711....I'm a huge history guy."
Most of the company's sales are online, but you can also find products at Mike's Bait Shop in Nazareth and at Family and Friends County Restaurant in Bushkill Township, inside a refrigerated vending machine.
"We have different hooks, sinkers that we stock," said Magditch. "Live minnows. We have nightcrawlers, red worms. Little bit of everything."
That includes clothes, hats, and bags.
Magditch says from $3 to $10, Fish or Die's bait can be more affordable than some of the bigger brands.
In just a year and a half, the company has people hooked. It sponsors athletes across the country.
"Texas Tech, University of South Florida, Buffalo University. We have the local Kutztown University, Mansfield," said Magditch. "We'd love to get all PA."
There are endless possibilities.
"We were hoping to take it to the moon," said Magditch. "It's worth it. We're constantly thinking long term."
Fish, or Die. Bait Co. plans to release two custom molds in the coming months.
Magditch says any veteran, law enforcement officer or local tournament angler seeking a sponsorship can message Fish, or Die. Bait Co. on Instagram.