BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Biking, walking, running, fishing: many enjoyed the unseasonably warm weather around the Lehigh Valley Thursday. Some say it felt like we skipped spring and went right to summer. But since we also skipped a harsh winter this year, it's affecting those enjoying certain activities.

"I'm on a break right now," Michael Farley, a medical student living in Bethlehem, said.

It's not Farley's summer break. But Thursday afternoon, it felt like it could have been.

"It is nice to be out in shorts," Kayla Lash, walking with Farley, said. "Particularly today, it motivated me to go out when I didn't necessarily feel like it, because it's sunny, it's nice, we had the window open and it's breezy."

At Monocacy Creek in Bethlehem in mid-April, some people were out, enjoying temperatures in the 80s.

69 News' weather team says the record high for this day was 88 degrees back in 1941. On Thursday, the highest we saw was 86.

Still, many were trying to stay cool.

"You definitely know it's hot, getting a little glow," Samantha Torok said.

Torok, who lives in Bethlehem, came out to go fishing with her friend.

But despite the fine fishing conditions, many out there with fishing poles told 69 News that something was missing: more water in the creeks and rivers.

"Since last summer, I noticed the water's been low," Leo Garcia said.

"You could like see the fish, so you could definitely tell it was a little shallow," Torok said.

Another fisher told 69 News she caught grass instead of fish, thanks to the low waters.

The low waters could be seen at Monocacy Creek, which is often known for flooding. Locals recall it's washed out Musikfest a number of times from heavy rains.

69 News' weather team says streams, creeks and rivers are lower than normal right now, thanks to a lack of snow this past winter, snowmelt this spring, and less rainfall.

Fishers were still out making the most of the weather anyway.

"It's definitely nice here," Torok said. "I'd definitely come again."