EASTON, Pa. - The Delaware River Shad Fishermen's Association is fundraising, after a tree fell on its building in Easton's Hugh Moore Park this past fall.

"We still have a long ways to go," said David Carl, the president of the Delaware River Shad Fishermen's Association.

"We had some major structural damage," said Rusty Held, the treasurer of the Delaware River Shad Fishermen's Association.

The space is where the nonprofit has its shad spawn tank, which is key to the Shad in Schools program it runs each spring. That's meant to help the environment, plus educate and inspire the next generation to get outside.

"It's really important for them to know how important that fish is in the ecosystem, so that things can survive and be the way they should be," said Carl. "Everything feeds on that fish."

"They have an aquarium tank set up in their classroom," said Held. "They learn PH. They learn temperature. Once they're hatched to a certain size, they are loaded up on a bus, taken back to the river, and then the fry are released back into the river."

"We're looking to keep the youth involved in the shad fishing, in the future of shad themselves through conservation efforts," said Eric Fistler, a lifetime member of the Delaware River Shad Fishermen's Association and the founder and manager of the Bi State Shad Fishing Contest.

Right now, there's a tarp covering the roof. Members are hopeful there's not a lot of snow this season before they're able to make the repairs.

The fix will cost around $8,000. Members will be raising money at their annual flea market.

"The fundraiser will be at Alpha volunteer fire hall," said Fistler.

That will be Feb. 19, and will feature 45 vendors selling fishing and hunting equipment.

People interested in donating now can visit the association's website or send checks to 2440 W. Columbia St Allentown, PA 18104.