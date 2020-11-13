SCHECKSVILLE, Pa. - Eight months into the pandemic, and there's one thing people still can't get their hands on-fitness equipment.
Andrew Bruns has worked at Fitness Central in Schnecksville for 11 years. It's never been this hard to get a hold of equipment.
"I saw the drastic increase when everybody had to stay at home that I think drained a lot of the supply lines," Bruns said.
Weights in particular, he says, seem to be the hardest thing to come by, but every supply line is backlogged.
"It's been pretty difficult to get most of our equipment yeah we do have some elliptical and socks and treadmills in stock but it's really fighting tooth and nail to get those in," Bruns said. "It's on the fitness side and the bike side."
Wait times on new equipment have been a moving target, moving from fall to spring to next winter in some cases.
"It's not that we don't want to sell you something, it's that we can't. We can't get our hands on it," Bruns said.
But Bruns says they're just hopeful things will turn out all right.
"We've made it through so far and this has been our best year despite everything that's been going on so I think we'll be okay on the other end of this," Bruns said.