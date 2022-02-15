Five For Fighting

Five For Fighting lead singer John Ondrasik

BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- ArtsQuest has announced a new performance coming to the Musikfest Café this summer.

ArtsQuest said Five for Fighting, along with special guest The Verve Pipe, will perform in the Musikfest Café on July 27.

Five for Fighting topped the charts in 2001 with their hit song "Superman, which was nominated for a Grammy. They're also known for the songs "100 years," "World" and "The Riddle." 

The multi-platinum alternative rock band The Verve Pipe is best know for the hit songs "Photograph," "Here," "Happiness Is," "Never Let You Down" and "The Freshmen" from their 1996 album "Villains."

Tickets for the show will go on sale for ArtsQuest members at 10 a.m. Thursday and Friday for the general public at steelstacks.org.

