ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Drip, drip, drip.
It's a sound we all hear too often, but those drips add up to gallons quickly.
"If it drips 10 drips a minute that equals 500 gallons a year of water," said Joe Mrochko with Schuler Service in Allentown.
According to the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission, easy-to-fix household leaks nationwide waste nearly 1 trillion gallons of water per year. That's equivalent to the amount of water used in over 11 million homes annually.
We all can spot a leaky faucet, but Mrochko says there are other leaks you might not realize.
"A lot of times you'll be in the house and all of a sudden the toilet will fill up by itself, and that's a sign of a leaky flapper or something that needs to be adjusted there," Mrochko said.
Mrochko says an easy way to check is to put dye in the tank and see if the water is transferring into the bowl without a flush.
He says water heater tanks are another device to keep an eye out for, and leaky pipes, especially given the water quality here in the Lehigh Valley.
"Many people are experiencing very heavy, hard water which causes calcification on the rubber products that are used on the inside, and it causes them to break down faster," Mrochko said.
If you're not sure if you have leaks you don't know about, the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission recommends looking at your water bill from the winter months. If a family of four exceeds 12,000 gallons a month, there are serious leaks and it's time to call a plumber.
Getting them fixed will not only save money but help our environment.