BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - More housing developments keep popping up throughout the Lehigh Valley, including in Bethlehem Township. That means more traffic at a notoriously troublesome intersection there. 69 News discovered that intersection now isn't being upgraded for years.

"After five o clock when it's dark outside, and in snow and rainy season, it's really tough," said Sankut Mehta of Bethlehem Township. "Big trucks are also passing by on that road, so sometimes you have to wait five minutes to make a left."

It's normal to wait minutes, not seconds, to make a turn at the Farmersville Road, Freemansburg Avenue intersection in Bethlehem Township.

"It would be a really easy option to put a traffic signal or something like that," said Mehta.

Back in March, the township told 69 News the design process was done. It was awaiting word on state and federal funding and hoped to start construction in 2023.

When asked how and why that changed, PennDOT Engineering District 5 Press Officer Ron Young said, "It was initially going to be a local project. The scope of work I guess got larger than anticipated."

So PennDOT has taken over.

"When we're using transportation dollars through the state, we need to go through these processes," said Young.

Those include securing environmental permits, coordinating with utility companies, and acquiring property.

The intersection is different because as drivers are coming down Freemansburg Avenue, they first pass one part of Farmersville Road. Then a little ways down the street, there's a second T-junction, leading to the other side of Farmersville.

Bethlehem Township Police tell us in the last five years, there have been 78 reported crashes at the intersection. Of those, 28 led to injuries or a vehicle being towed, and one was fatal.

"I just don't bother going that way anymore," said Lee Wegrzynowicz of Bethlehem Township.

The state is considering a few options for the $5 million to $6 million-project.

"Realigning the intersection and putting in signals, or possibly building a roundabout there," said Young.

Either way, the goal is to have a final design by 2024/2025 and then get construction bids in late 2025/early 2026.

When asked if there a way to speed up the process of the project, Young told us, "yes and no. The only way to speed it up would be that to have everything go absolutely smoothly with no hitches, and that's a rarity."

Development continues off of both directions of Farmersville.

Data from Bethlehem Township Police:

Crashes in the immediate vicinity of Freemansburg Avenue and Farmersville Road between January 01, 2018 and December 20, 2022

NR: Non-Reportable Crash

Not required to report to PennDOT, minor crash or fender bender, vehicles were drivable, no injuries

R: Reportable Crash

Required police reporting to PennDOT, towing required and/or Injury and/or Death

2018

Total Crashes - 13

NR – 9

R- 4

Injuries – 4

2019

Total Crashes – 19

NR – 13

R – 6

Injuries – 9

2020

Total Crashes – 13

NR – 5

R – 8

Injuries – 7

Fatalities – 1

2021

Total Crashes – 22

NR – 15

R – 7

Injuries – 3

2022

Total Crashes – 11

NR – 8

R – 3

Injuries - 4