ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley's large Syrian-American population celebrated Syrian independence.

A flag-raising ceremony outside Allentown City Hall on Sunday commemorated Syrian Independence Day.

The ceremony remembers the evacuation of the last French soldier from Syria on April 17, 1946, after Syria's proclamation of full independence in 1941.

Allentown's mayor thanked the Syrian community for their many contributions to the city.