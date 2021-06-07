WEISENBERG TWP., Pa. - A home in Lehigh County burned to the ground during a fire overnight.
It broke out just after 12:30 a.m. Monday in the 2700 block of Grange Road in Weisenberg Township.
Crews had the fire under control about two hours after it started, but firefighters spent hours at the scene putting out hot spots.
Emergency officials didn't say whether anyone was hurt. A crew at the scene says the home was occupied when the fire broke out, but that it appeared everyone made it out safely.