Lower Saucon house fire 5-13-2022
Rich Rolen | for 69 News

LOWER SAUCON TWP., Pa. - Crews are battling a house fire in Northampton County Friday night.

Crews were called to the 2300 block of Black River Road in Lower Saucon Township shortly before 10 p.m., according to county dispatchers.

Flames could be seen engulfing the house.

Crews were still arriving at the scene as of shortly before 10:30 p.m.

Township police are asking people to avoid travel through the area, as the road is closed between Old Philadelphia Pike and Fire Lane.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you