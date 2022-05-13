LOWER SAUCON TWP., Pa. - Crews are battling a house fire in Northampton County Friday night.
Crews were called to the 2300 block of Black River Road in Lower Saucon Township shortly before 10 p.m., according to county dispatchers.
Flames could be seen engulfing the house.
Crews were still arriving at the scene as of shortly before 10:30 p.m.
Township police are asking people to avoid travel through the area, as the road is closed between Old Philadelphia Pike and Fire Lane.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.