ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- Flames poured out of an Allentown duplex as firefighters arrived on scene Sunday afternoon.

The fire started around 3:30 p.m. in the 300 block of South 16th Street.

Firefighters said the initial call came in as a report of smoke coming from a closet on the second floor of the duplex. 

They said the fire quickly escalated. Firefighters struck a second alarm for more manpower.

Officials said half of the duplex was heavily damaged, displacing five people.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.