ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Fire tore through a rowhome in Allentown Thursday morning.

Firefighters struck three alarms for additional manpower to the scene in the 1100 block of Tilghman Street shortly before 11 a.m.

Flames and smoke caused heavy damage on all three floors of the home, said Capt. John Christopher, with the Allentown fire department.

The inside was heavily burnt, and the smoke could be seen from several blocks away.

At least one other adjoining home was also damaged, Christopher said.

No one was injured, he said.

Firefighters and police responded to the scene.

No word yet on what may have sparked the fire or if anyone was home.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.