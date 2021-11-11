ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Fire tore through a rowhome in Allentown Thursday morning.
Firefighters struck three alarms for additional manpower to the scene in the 1100 block of Tilghman Street shortly before 11 a.m.
Flames and smoke caused heavy damage on all three floors of the home, said Capt. John Christopher, with the Allentown fire department.
The inside was heavily burnt, and the smoke could be seen from several blocks away.
At least one other adjoining home was also damaged, Christopher said.
No one was injured, he said.
Firefighters and police responded to the scene.
No word yet on what may have sparked the fire or if anyone was home.