LOWER SAUCON TWP., Pa. - Authorities in Northampton County are investigating a fire that sent flames shooting through a home.

The fire was reported around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of Concord Lane, off of Waldheim Road, in Lower Saucon Township.

It appears no one was home at the time.

Crews had the fire under control within an hour.

There are no reports of injuries.