BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Flaming Crab Cajun Seafood has shut down its Bethlehem Township location, but the restaurant will reopen in January as a Korean barbecue and hot pot eatery.

88 K-Pot will open sometime next month, manager Eddie Zhang said.

The three Flaming Crab locations in Lower Nazareth Township, Palmer Township and Allentown remain open.

88 K-Pot will be an all-you-can-eat restaurant. Zhang said lunch will cost about $20 and dinner will be in the $30-something range. The restaurant will have many options, he said, such as kimchi, beef, pork and more.

"Hot pot" cooking is the process of adding meat, mushrooms, seafood, spices and other ingredients into a stew pot with broth and boiling it. Korean barbecue staples include beef, pork and chicken.

The Bethlehem Square shopping center restaurant will be at 3926 Nazareth Pike, toward the southern end of the center near Wal-Mart. The shopping center is at the northeastern corner of the intersection of Nazareth Pike (also referred to as Linden Street) and Route 22.

The restaurant already has a website that shows thinly sliced meat prepared for grilling and boiling, along with tomatoes, asparagus, broccoli and other ingredients.

Korean and Korean-American cuisine has grown in popularity, with recipes promoted by food author Eric Kim in columns and the cookbook "Korean American: Food That Tastes Like Home."

88 K-Pot's website has few details but promises food that will be "Amazingly Delicious."

The Flaming Crab at the Bethlehem Square location closed Nov. 21. That restaurant's menu featured "po boy" sandwiches, pasta, fried seafood and more items that are available at the remaining locations.

A Flaming Crab specialty is a seafood boil. In the American South, a "boil" is often served at parties.

At the Flaming Crab restaurants, customers can choose crab legs, lobster, shrimp, sausage, scallops, clams or mussels, then add flavors and spices. Boils comes with a corn and potato. The boils come in half-pound and pound portions. Seafood prices are set at market rates.