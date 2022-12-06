BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Flaming Crab Cajun Seafood has shut down its Bethlehem Township location after about two years.

The restaurant closed Nov. 21, according to a sign at the location in the Bethlehem Square shopping center. That location, at the southern end of the shopping center near Wal-Mart and Home Depot, was in a space once occupied by the Eastern Palace restaurant.

The sign says three nearby locations remain open. They are at 2411 Nazareth Road, Palmer Township; 3758 Nazareth Highway, Lower Nazareth Township, and 1433 W. Allen St., Allentown. Calls made to those locations before regular business hours were not answered.

Flaming Crab's menu includes hushpuppies, "po boy" sandwiches, pasta, fried seafood and more.

A Flaming Crab specialty is a seafood boil. In the American South, a "boil" is often served at parties.

At the Flaming Crab restaurants, customers can choose crab legs, lobster, shrimp, sausage, scallops, clams or mussels, then add flavors and spices. Boils comes with a corn and potato. The boils come in half-pound and pound portions. Seafood prices are set at market rates.