BETHLEHEM, Pa. - ArtsQuest is offering a special one-day ticket sale for many of its summer events.
The flash sale is set for Saturday, July 2 from 12-5 p.m.
Discounted tickets will be available for 2022 Musikfest headliners, SteelStacks Summer Concert Series, and other food and festival experiences.
Guests can get tickets 50% off their full price.
Tickets must be purchased in person from the ArtsQuest box office at 101 Founders Way in Bethlehem. ArtsQuest warned that tickets are first-come, first-served, and there is limited availability.
The one-day sale falls during the One Earth ReggaeFest at SteelStacks, which offers music, vendors and food from 2 p.m. until midnight.