LOWER MOUNT BETHEL TWP., -- Floodwaters rushed through Mark Koch's parents' backyard on Little Creek Road in Lower Mount Bethel Township on Sunday.

"I came through the back and I couldn't even get to the house cause there was just a river flowing through here," said Koch.

Their driveway has been washed away along with items on the patio.

"I mean there's been storms, but never I think this is at least three feet higher than I've ever see it," said Koch.

Piles of debris sit on the side of the road -- consisting of branches and a basketball hoop. A car that neighbors said came from down the road was tangled up in some trees George Cooper lives next to it all.

"Now we live literally in Martin's Creek," said Cooper.

Photos posted by the Upper Nazareth Fire Department show firefighters assisting with water rescues in Lower Mount Bethel Township. Part of 611 was turned into a river near the old Alpha Cement plant.

In neighboring Forks Township, Bushkill Park could be seen flooded out. It is the latest in a string of flooding that the historic park has had to deal with over the years.

"We've had some close ones, but this is definitely the worse one we've seen in a long time," said Daniel Falcone of Lower Mount Bethel Township.