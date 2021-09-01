ALLENTOWN, Pa. - It seemed Allentown police were ready for flood waters Wednesday.
They closed roads before waters got too high so people couldn't even try to drive through them. But Mother Nature did what she does, and there are just some things you can't predict.
Police closed a portion of 12th Street and Downyflake Lane just before 4 p.m. after a tree knocked out power to homes and businesses.
Cedar Creek crested early in the day as well. Drivers were dodging high waters on Hamilton Street. And police closed off Lehigh Street and 33rd Street at the South Mall. The intersection there resembled a river.
But crews couldn't stop rushing water behind an apartment building off Emaus Ave. near the intersection with Mack Boulevard.
"This is the worst we've seen it," resident Marie Pinto said. "Normally on a regular rainy day, the water will come up a little bit in the creek, which is usually kind of dry. We don't get too much in there."
She says in the past 30 years that she has lived here, she has never seen it get this bad.
"When I came home I parked on the street knowing the alley has flooded before so I figured I was just going to play it safe and park on the street and luckily I did because within a half hour, 45 minutes, that I was home this is what happened," Pinto said.
She says the city does come and clean the drain the water flows into but it was no match for the remnants of Hurricane Ida. The situation is that much worse she says, because she has two small children at home.
"It's insane, luckily we have locks on the door so they can't get out because I would be terrified if they were outside right now or anywhere near back here right now."
Here is a full list of the roads that were closed due to flooding in Allentown:
Hamilton Boulevard from Ott Street to Hamilton Street bypass
South St. Elmo Street from Martin Luther King Jr. Drive to Union Street
Walnut Street from Lafayette Street to the Bridge on St Elmo
Auburn Street from South 5th Street to Basin Street
Mack Boulevard from Dixon Street o Juniata Street
Dixon Street from Mack Boulevard to South 7th Street
Public Road from South 5th Street to South 8th Street
Sumner Avenue from North Meadow Street to Ridge Avenue
South 12th Street at Vultee Street to Downyflake Lane
Hamilton Boulevard from 20th Street to 21st Street
South 4th & South 5th Street at Brookdale
North Dauphin at Kimmett Lock
Lehigh Street from Martin Luther King Jr. Drive to Auburn Street
Martin Luther King Jr. Drive at Schreiber’s Bridge
Martin Luther King Jr. Drive from Union Street to Mosser Street
Parkway Boulevard from Ott Street to North St. Elmo Street
Ott Street from Hamilton Boulevard to Parkway Boulevard
Devonshire Road is closed from S 12th Street to Poplar Street due to a downed tree.
Do not drive or walk through flooded waters, the city's fire department said.
The Allentown Police Department says barricades are up at Lehigh Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Barricades also being placed on Hamilton west of Ott and on St. Elmo at Walnut.
The city's police department is asking people to be aware of flooding at Cedar Beach.
🚨 Due to severe WEATHER 🚨Barricades up at Lehigh Street and MLK. We will update further if other roads are blocked off or unsafe to travel through. #AllentownPolice pic.twitter.com/f5l7cU9jsp— Allentown PD (@AllentownPolice) September 1, 2021