ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Heavy rains from the remnants of Hurricane Ida are causing flooding in Allentown, leading to multiple road closures in the city's West End.
Hamilton Boulevard from Ott Street to the Hamilton Street bypass is closed, according to the city.
Also closed are:
Auburn Street from South 5th Street to Basin Street
Mack Boulevard from Dixon Street to Juniata Street
Dixon Street from Mack Boulevard to South 7th Street
Public Road from South 5th Street to South 8th Street
Sumner Avenue from North Meadow Street to Ridge Avenue
South 12th Street at Vultee Street to Downyflake Road
Do not drive or walk through flooded waters, the city's fire department said.
The Allentown Police Department says barricades are up at Lehigh Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Barricades also being placed on Hamilton west of Ott and on St. Elmo at Walnut.
The city's police department is asking people to be aware of flooding at Cedar Beach.
