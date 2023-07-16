L. MOUNT BETHEL TWP., Pa. - Flooding caused extensive damage in part of Lower Mount Bethel Township, Northampton County Sunday.

Homes in the area of Little Creek Road were damaged after heavy rains swept through the area Sunday morning.

Roads and bridges in the area were washed out. At least one vehicle was heavily damaged.

There had been no reports of injuries.

The heavy rains caused flooding in Bushkill Park in Forks Township.

Flooding also impacted other areas of our region during the weekend. At least four people died after flooding in lower Bucks County Saturday night.