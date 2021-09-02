EASTON, Pa. - The region is slowly drying out from Wednesday's rainfall, but there are areas that have officials worried as the water still poses a threat Thursday.
The water on South Delaware Drive in Easton continued to rise midday Thursday, and is expected to get worse.
"Our emergency operations center is still operating, and we're going to keep a very close eye on the Delaware," said Lamont McClure, Northampton County executive.
The Delaware River in Easton is forecast to crest Thursday evening at nearly 29 feet, which is at the top of the moderate flood zone category and just a foot shy of being considered major flood stage.
Emergency crews had a busy night picking up downed trees and wires.
Certain streets remain too dangerous to drive on. The City of Easton's website has a list of closures that's being updated throughout the day.
McClure stressed the hard work of first responders around the area that led to quick cleanup, and community members getting home safe.
"We are so gratified that all of the EMS folks, the fire folks, the police that were out last night helping, I believe they had 22 water rescues last night, and I don't think we had any significant injuries, so we really need to credit our first responders," he said.