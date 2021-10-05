Authorities say 39-year-old Shaun Runyon, of Nazareth, planned and then carried out murders over the weekend in Florida.
"This is a cold-blooded, calculated, violent murdering beast," said Grady Judd, Polk County sheriff, during a news conference Monday.
Investigators say Runyon's anger was kick-started after a supervisor told him he wasn't working fast enough early Friday morning, prompting Runyon to punch him.
He was working for JNB Electrical and Lighting, a Pennsylvania company owned by his half-brother, on a job down in Florida.
After Friday morning's incident, Runyon was told to go back to Pennsylvania, though he had other plans.
"So he pulled in to buy a crossbow, so he could take this crossbow back to Florida and kill the three victims," said Judd. "That's right, he started on a Friday during the daytime to orchestrate this plan by buying a crossbow in Cordele, Georgia."
On Saturday, he returned with a bat and a knife to the home he shared with his coworkers.
"He knows they're going to be in bed, asleep, because they'd been working overnight," Judd said.
The sheriff says Runyon attacked one of his coworkers, 41-year-old Kevin Lanusse, who later died. Lanusse has ties to Monroe County.
The sheriff said Runyon also killed 46-year-old Dewlon Donell, of Maryland, and 44-year-old Gregory Dolezal, of Ohio.
Runyon told investigators he was raped by the men he killed, though investigators say they have no evidence of that.
The sheriff said Runyon had cocaine and marijuana in his system at the time of the attack.
Runyon also faces a list of charges in Northampton County, including strangulation, from earlier this year. Court documents show he was released on bail.
"We immediately charged him with everything you could charge him with at the time, it's unfortunate that he got out of jail," said Terry Houck, Northampton County district attorney.
He's due in Northampton County court next week to face charges from the May incident in Nazareth.