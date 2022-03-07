ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Just like the rest of us, Kathy Slane, owner of Michael Thomas Floral in Allentown, has been horrified by the war in Ukraine.
And to show solidarity in a small way, she started giving out free yellow and blue ribbons.
"Something was brought up in reference to all the yellow ribbons we made for Iraq and with that I thought all right, yellow ribbons, but why don't we do yellow and blue to represent the Ukrainian flag," Slane said.
The Yellow Ribbon became a national symbol in 1981 when they were used to welcome home the U.S. hostages from Iran. Inspired, they say, by the 1973 hit song "Tie a Yellow Ribbon Round the Ol' Oak Tree."
"I can do this in my sleep," Slane said.
She says she's given out about 100 bows in a week.
"We are through about eight spools of ribbon already and they're 100-yard spools," Slane said.
You can pick up ribbons for free at Michael Thomas. You can also pick them up at Riverbend Community Church.
Slane is even handing them out in her driveway in Alburtis.
"I open up - you know - the back of my car - and just started handing ribbons out," she said. "I have a lady who was a volunteer fighter hang them at the fire station."
She showed me how to make a few as well.
She says she hopes it catches on throughout the Lehigh Valley.
"I totally invite any other florist in the area to please join in," Slane said.