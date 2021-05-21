ALLENTOWN, Pa. - It isn't all sunshine and roses right now for florists thanks to a flower shortage.
And you can guess the reason - the pandemic.
Mary Ann Hristofas owns Designs by Maria Anastasia in Allentown.
"Since things were closed down, farms weren't tended to. Workers weren't out," Hristofas said.
"Our flowers come from Colombia. They come from South America. They come from Hawaii. They come from all over the world. Well, the whole world shut down," said Kathy Slane, the owner of Michael Thomas Floral, also in Allentown.
Add to that extreme weather across the globe, shipping issues, and an ongoing labor strike in Colombia.
"Even some of our vases, containers, ceramics – that's getting backed up," Slane said. "It's crazy. I tried to get red carnations yesterday. Red carnation. That's like the simplest thing in the world. It was a no-go. Nobody has them."
And just as business is finally coming back into full bloom...
"We're getting phone calls left and right. Are you booked? Can you do this?" Slane said.
"We're working with them closely, and we're trying our best to make sure it's as close as possible," Hristofas said.
Both florists say if you want something specific order at least a month in advance, but there are no guarantees.
You can still get beautiful flowers but be flexible. This likely won't end for a while.
"My wholesaler said probably mid-summer. I wouldn't make any guarantees on that," Slane said.
"I think we're still going to be struggling through the fall," Hristofas said.