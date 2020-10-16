EASTON, Pa. | Dean Young hoped to spur a debate about race when he presented Northampton County with a poster depicting George Floyd on Thursday night.
Young, executive director of the Boys and Girls Club of Easton, did not have to wait long after displaying the portrayal of Floyd, a black Minneapolis man who died in May after a police officer knelt on his neck.
"It bothers me a great deal that this man is being glorified," Councilwoman Margaret Ferraro said of Floyd.
She said she deplored the circumstances of Floyd's death, but said he was not a role model. Floyd had a criminal record. Placing the framed poster on county property could influence jurors or intimidate police, Ferraro said.
"God chooses whom he chooses as a vessel" to spur debate and action, said Kerry Myers, the only African-American on the nine-member council. He said nobody leads a perfect life, mentioning Floyd and Donald Trump.
"We have a president who brags about placing his hands on women," Myers said. He said Americans must talk about race and the conversation will make people uncomfortable. Nobody should be off-limits, he said.
"I don't care if it's Malcolm X or Martin Luther King or some pimp on the corner," Myers said.
"This is the dialogue that needs to happen," Councilwoman Tara Zrinski said.
Young welcomed the debate. He has presented the same poster to others including Easton Area School District Superintendent David Piperato and Easton Mayor Sal Panto Jr.. The poster is not an anti-police statement, he said, it is a conversation starter.
And while the image is a gift, he said it creates work for those who accept it because the poster leads to difficult conversations that may lead to change.
"If we become a little uncomfortable, let's talk about why you're uncomfortable," Young said.
Council voted 8-0 to accept the poster, with Ferraro abstaining.
Artist Jonny Wilk of Emmaus created the image, Young said. After he left the council meeting, Young said he welcomed the debate.
"The poster should do what we saw tonight," he said.
County Executive Lamont McClure, who presented Young to council, reiterated that the poster is not a statement against police and that his administration has increased funding for law enforcement. He said the image will be placed somewhere in the government center in Easton where young people will see it.