Flu cases are on the way down here and across the country, but health experts caution we may not be out of the woods yet. They're bracing for a possible post-holiday surge in sickness.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, seasonal influenza activity is higher now than it's been at this time during the past eight flu seasons. Cases have declined in recent weeks, but Dr. Luther Rhodes with the Lehigh Valley Health Network says it's too early to tell if the worst is behind us.

“I have lived through many flu seasons, to see a double spike, when you have a rise, and an apparent drop, and a second rise, that certainly could occur,” said Lehigh Valley Health Network Infectious Disease Physician Luther Rhodes.

Doctors are concerned about a post-holiday surge, following crowded get-togethers and travel in busy airports. The Biden administration says it is ready to release the prescription antiviral Tamiflu from the Strategic National Stockpile to any states that request it.

“I looked at those airports, all those people hung in close spaces like that, that has to have consequences, but to get Tamiflu, which is the medicine used for the flu, what you need is to start that within two days of onset of symptoms,” said Dr. Rhodes.

Dr. Rhodes says getting that Tamiflu prescription quickly is not always possible, which is why we can still expect to see packed emergency rooms. He says the best way to minimize symptoms is to get the flu shot.

“We've learned valuable lessons with COVID vaccines, you can be vaccinated and still get COVID. But you don't end up in the intensive care unit, that same thing applies with flu shots,” said Rhodes.

The Department of Health says more than 10,000 flu cases have been confirmed in Lehigh and Northampton counties this year. Overall, there have been 36 flu-related deaths in the state.