EMMAUS, Pa. - One of the Eagles playing in the Super Bowl this weekend grew up in the Lehigh Valley.

Linebacker Kyzir White played football at Emmaus High School. His former team and the school band took time Wednesday morning to cheer him on with a pep rally and a giant rendition of "Fly, Eagles Fly."

Hundreds of students filled the gym to cheer on the Birds and White, whose jersey is still framed in the hallway.

"Knowing that one of our players from Emmaus is in the Super Bowl, it's kind of a good feeling, and it kind of represents our program in a good way," said Jackson Lake, Emmaus football player.

The football team says it's inspiring to know someone who played at their school made it to the Super Bowl.

"The thought and that dream of just like, putting it out there and knowing that it's actually a reality, it makes us all, we're inspired," said Aidan Garrett, another player.

The school's football coach says White still comes back to talk with student athletes at Emmaus.

"Him still being connected to the program is awesome for the kids to see, and it's always a reminder of, man, if I keep working hard and don't set limits on myself and if I'm able to handle adversity, anything's possible, the sky's the limit," said Harold Fairclough, Emmaus football head coach.

These students hope the Eagles soar to the sky this weekend as well, taking Kyzir with them to a championship.

Look for the Lehigh Valley native in the game Sunday night. He's a linebacker and #43.