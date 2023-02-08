EMMAUS, Pa. — One of the players at the Super Bowl this weekend grew up in Lehigh County.

Linebacker Kyzir White played football at Emmaus High School, and on Wednesday, his alma mater held a pep rally in his honor. Hundreds of students filled the gym at the school, including the band and the football team, to sing a huge rendition of "Fly, Eagles, Fly" in honor of White.

"Knowing that one of our players from Emmaus is in the Super Bowl, it's kind of a good feeling, and it kind of represents our program in a good way," said Jackson Lake, who plays wide receiver and strong safety for Emmaus.

White's jersey is still framed outside the gym, right next to his brother Kevin's. Both of them are in the NFL.

"We have a dynasty of some great coaching staffs, a bunch of great players, great academic people around us, so I feel like that's really the foundation of where everything started, so I feel like that's why we have so many great players coming out," said Connor Soos, who plays defensive end for Emmaus.

Great players and a supportive culture. Coach Harold Fairclough said White continues to come back to talk with student athletes.

"Him still being connected to the program is awesome for the kids to see, and it's always a reminder of, man, if I keep working hard and don't set limits on myself and if I'm able to handle adversity, anything's possible, the sky's the limit," said Fairclough.

The students at Emmaus High are hoping to see White and the Eagles soar to the sky this weekend.

"The thought and that dream of just like putting it out there and knowing that it's actually a reality, it makes us all, we're inspired," said Aidan Garrett, who plays middle linebacker for Emmaus.