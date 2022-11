FOGELSVILLE, Pa. - A Fogelsville girl is once again collecting toys for Lehigh Valley Reilly Children's Hospital patients.

Starlyn Stout is holding a toy drive in the 1900 block of Mulberry Road today.

There will be music, activities, and even Santa will make an appearance at the event.

Last year, Stout was able to gather 100 toys.

The toys will be taken to the children's hospital in December.