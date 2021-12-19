ALLENTOWN, Pa. - This Christmas season, an 11-year-old girl is doing something very special for the young patients at Lehigh Valley Reilly Children's Hospital.

Starlyn Stout of Fogelsville is holding a toy drive for the patients and their siblings.

She's been collecting lots of toys and people have been dropping them off at her house or ordering the gifts online and having them shipped to her house.

The toys will be taken to the children's hospital on Monday.

Starlyn says she plans to make the toy drive an annual tradition.

