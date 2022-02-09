FOUNTAIN HILL, Pa. - Will supply chain issues impact your Super Sunday experience this weekend?
We stopped by GameTime Sports Bar & Grille in Fountain Hill- an expected hotspot for Sunday - to hear if they've experienced a lack of food availability.
"Well, there are no shortages," said Zachary Hutnick, Gametime's General Manager.
Hutnick says he's been able to order everything he needs, even if it's a different brand than he's used to. However, the real issues might jump out at you when you ask for the check.
"The concerns are mainly that prices are going up so when you would buy a case of chicken wings, even just a year ago $80 for 40 pounds, you're paying $180 for the same amount," Hutnick said.
According to the USDA, food-at-home prices are predicted to increase between 1.5 and 2.5%, and food-away-from-home prices are predicted to increase between 3.5 and 4.5%. Price increases for food away from home are expected to exceed historical averages.
"Not only is the food more expensive the gas bill is very high, the electricity to run lights, fryer oil to cook the food in," Hutnick said.
Small shifts in cost can have a larger trickle-down effect than we expect. Even with things we might not even think of.
"Limes is gonna be a big thing," Hutnick said. "It's about $90 for a case of limes now, when it used to be $20."
Luckily Hutnick says Gametime tries to keep its numbers at a steady level.
And if you are planning on coming here for the big game, it's first come first serve, so get here early and save those pennies.