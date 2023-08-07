EASTON, Pa. - For 47 years, the Lebanese community in Easton has been celebrating their heritage.

"We want them to celebrate our culture and religion at the same time, embracing this great community we call home," said parishoner Marta Gabriel.

Each year, the Lebanese Heritage Days festival is hosted at Our Lady of Lebanon Maronite Catholic Church in Easton.

It's filled with dancing, music and authentic Lebanese food.

"It's a good way for us to teach the younger generation about their heritage....what it means to be a Maronite Catholic," said Gabriel.

Husband and wife Violine and Alex Karam say it's a family affair for most.

"We work day and night for over a week," said Violine Karam. "None of our children complain- they're all a part of it."

Grandparents, parents and kids work side by side, celebrating where they came from.

"For us to maintain our identity, our Lebanese identity, American identity, religious heritage and cultural heritage," said Alex Karam.

And they wouldn't miss it for the world.

"People plan their vacations, when they have one or two weeks, they usually plan it around heritage day. That's dedication," said Violine Karam.