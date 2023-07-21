The rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine have seen food commodity prices jump since Monday. Locally, businesses are already feeling the effects and are preparing for them to get worse.

Kathleen Lochel, owner of Lochel's Bakery in Hatboro is not surprised and now it seems this Summer, grain and soy are the latest to see prices jump.

"So our distributors have told us soybean oil products, which is shortening, the actual oil, and mixes like cakes mixes, donut mixes, and flour. You're going to see by the end of the year skyrocketing prices," said Lochel.

The reason? The ongoing war in Ukraine.

On Monday, Russia pulled out of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, a wartime agreement which allowed Ukraine to export its commodities through the Black Sea.

Essentially shutting down exports for the 5th largest producer of grain in the world.

"99% of all of Ukraine's exports before Russia attack. Ukraine was through water," said Director for the center for supply chain research at Lehigh University, Zach Zacharia.

Zacharia says while the U.S does use a significant amount of domestic grain, global demand will continue to drive prices up.

"As Ukraine is coming back to land that originally the Russian's invaded, they've left land mines which really affects the actual farms," continued Zacharia. "There are estimates it will take 8-10 years before they'll be able to bring the wonderful farmland that existed back to be able to grow grain. This is going to cause food insecurity for the foreseeable future."

Which isn't great news for a small business like Lochel's. Kathleen has tried to stockpile the supplies she can.

"The flour you really can't buy too far in advance because you need fresh flour," continued Lochel.

And while she isn't raising prices right now, she says she'll reevaluate around the holiday season.