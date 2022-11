BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- Energy provider NRG is making a $10,000 contribution to kick off its annual food drive today.

The food drive will take place at the Weis Markets at the Westgate Mall between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The company is asking for donations of non-perishable food items and toiletries.

All contribution will directly benefit Second Harvest Food Bank as well as Love Ran Red which provides essential living assistance to families of adults with autism and developmental disabilities.