ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Fourth of July celebrations will be held over the next few days as the holiday weekend kicks into gear. That means many were out grabbing last-minute food items on Friday.
No matter what time of year, the Allentown Farmers Market has always drawn in large crowds, but business owners say this weekend means more people, and more money.
"When July 4th falls correctly, on a Sunday or Monday, it can be the busiest weekend of the year," said Mike Adams, of Adams Salads. "It can be a Christmas for us."
The holiday brings strong business to the Allentown Farmers Market.
"I think people come here for the best stuff for their families," Adams said. "They can go to the grocery store for their own meals, but when family comes together, they come here. "It's tradition."
There is plenty to choose from, like macaroni or potato salad or more colorful fruits and veggies.
"The homegrown season has started and we have a lot of items that are coming in," said Kirk Kressly, manager of Red Barn Produce. "And also people are getting together to have picnics and gatherings, make fruit salad, and grill out and cookout."
Hot dogs and hamburgers are the hot sellers, but how about some good ol' American barbecue?
"We've been obviously preparing for Fourth of July just by throwing a lot of meat on the smoker. Fourth of July, it's American thing is barbecue," said Nick Binczak, of Nick's BBQ in Lower Saucon Township.
They are ready for a busy weekend.
For those hitting the grill themselves, Binczak says to keep it simple.
"If you use salt and pepper and really good quality meat, you can get just as good of a product rather than throwing in a thousand different ingredients," he said.
So whether you're looking to get food catered or planning to stop by your local market, the Lehigh Valley has plenty of options for your red, white and blue event.