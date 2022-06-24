BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The 11th annual Sabor Latin Festival at SteelStacks officially kicked off Friday night, celebrating Hispanic culture with food, drinks, music and dancing.
"It's great,” Matt Tranter, from Bethlehem, said. “Community loves it, brings people together, cultural experiences. A lot of fun."
Tranter also works with Friends of Levitt, which helped organize the event.
"Our mission is just to provide accessible programs and opportunities here in Bethlehem to these residents and beyond," Shayna Super, Programming Manager for ArtsQuest, said.
ArtsQuest is the nonprofit working with other local groups and organizations to bring the best of Hispanic culture to the entire community.
The event has plenty of vendors, like Te Lo Juro Collective. Founder Edith Gutierrez-Hawbaker says the nonprofit offered her a vending spot, thanks to her work in the community.
"Te Lo Juro Collective is a group of artists that come together to celebrate the Latin-x culture, through fashion and art and we donate 20 percent to non-profit organizations that strengthen and advance Latin-x communities."
And for the 11th year, the community showed up for it. Folks like Ricardo Moreno, originally from Venezuela, now living in Bethlehem, came out.
"It's great to hear the music that we like,” Moreno said, “to see people who enjoy the same music and food and to eat the food that we're used to."
Ana Martinez, from Macungie, is of Dominican and Puerto Rican heritage.
"We've become so much of a melting pot,” she said. “In the Lehigh Valley, Northampton, that these type of festivals, it brings everybody together."
El Sabor - the Spanish word for "flavor" - on Day 1, is just whetting the appetite for what's to come.
"I would love to see live Latin music,” Moreno said. “Because I love the music, but I love live music instruments. And then hopefully I get to dance."
Everything from live music to even comedy can be seen at the festival. The event overall is free to the public. Certain events require tickets. For more, visit ArtsQuest's website.