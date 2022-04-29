Event Information:
The 6th annual WFMZ and Dorney Park Food Truck Food Drive will be held Saturday, April 30 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., rain or shine, in the parking lot of Dorney Park in South Whitehall Township, Lehigh County.
S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Families are falling on hard times because of the economy, and having no choice but to visit their local food banks in order to feed their loved ones.
"What's going on in the economy is so challenging and that's why I believe we're seeing more people," said Anne Egan, Executive Director of Allentown Area Ecumenical Food Bank.
Unfortunately, our own area is no stranger to this storyline.
"Right now we're serving almost 1200 families per month, which is double since October," Egan said.
Egan tells us that with more families coming through the doors, food is flying off the shelves. Once she places an order with Second Harvest Food Bank, it's gone almost immediately.
That's why events like the WFMZ and Dorney Park Food Truck Food Drive are crucial.
"Food drives keep us stocked, keep our shelves stocked," Egan said. "We rely so much on folks who donate to us, who help provide food for all these families."
When you come to the Food Truck Food Drive this weekend, your entry into the event is free, as long as you show up with a canned good, household item, or nonperishable food.
With those donations, a local family will have the opportunity to see its next meal.
"Every donation is so valuable to us and it goes straight to those in need," Egan said.
If you can't make it to the food drive, but would still like to donate, you can do so online.