SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - Giving back has never tasted so good.

More than a dozen food trucks packed the South Mall parking lot Thursday.

"Tonight we're actually giving a percentage back to Second Harvest Food Bank," said "Kona" Claire Bossler with Kona Ice.

Even before the pandemic food insecurity was a major problem, impacting about one in five kids in Pennsylvania. Food trucks like Kona Ice, Cactus Blue and Take a Taco are helping to do their part in the fight against food insecurity in the Lehigh Valley.

"It's really nice because we have so much support; so, anything we can do to help others and give back to our community and help others through COVID-19 which is tough time, we'll do as much as we can," Bossler said.

In addition to great food, a good crowd and entertainment are also on tap.

"It gets pretty crazy at times. The food trucks that are here are really good. There's long lines for a lot of us. We have entertainment here every Thursday. Everybody's friendly," said George Pitsillos with Take a Taco.

"It's nice. Live music, trucks, drinks - everyone is here with their family. It's a good time," Bossler said.

