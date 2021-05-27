SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - Giving back has never tasted so good.
More than a dozen food trucks packed the South Mall parking lot Thursday.
"Tonight we're actually giving a percentage back to Second Harvest Food Bank," said "Kona" Claire Bossler with Kona Ice.
Even before the pandemic food insecurity was a major problem, impacting about one in five kids in Pennsylvania. Food trucks like Kona Ice, Cactus Blue and Take a Taco are helping to do their part in the fight against food insecurity in the Lehigh Valley.
"It's really nice because we have so much support; so, anything we can do to help others and give back to our community and help others through COVID-19 which is tough time, we'll do as much as we can," Bossler said.
In addition to great food, a good crowd and entertainment are also on tap.
"It gets pretty crazy at times. The food trucks that are here are really good. There's long lines for a lot of us. We have entertainment here every Thursday. Everybody's friendly," said George Pitsillos with Take a Taco.
"It's nice. Live music, trucks, drinks - everyone is here with their family. It's a good time," Bossler said.