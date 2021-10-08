NAZARETH, Pa. - A high school football stadium at Nazareth Area High School was evacuated Friday night after a bomb threat, according to a Twitter post from Nazareth Area School District Superintendent Dr. Dennis Riker.
Everyone is safe, Riker said.
The football game between Nazareth and Allentown Central Catholic at Andrew S. Leh Stadium at Nazareth Area High School was cancelled for the evening, Riker said.
The football game is postponed until 1 p.m. Saturday, according to a post on the Allentown Central Catholic High School Athletics Twitter page.
The Viking football game is postponed to tomorrow 1:00 PM at Nazareth. #VikingNation— ACCHS Athletics (@ACCHS_Athletics) October 9, 2021
Riker said all students were off campus as of about 9 p.m. Friday.
He says multiple law enforcement agencies were conducting a "sweep" of the stadium.
Authorities have not said whether any explosive materials were found, or whether they've identified any suspects in connection with the threat.
The superintendent says he is "proud" of how everyone conducted themselves during the evacuation.
Event canceled for the evening. All students being dismissed. No one should remain on campus. All safe...— Dr. Dennis Riker (@DrikerNasdSupt) October 8, 2021